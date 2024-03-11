“They don’t want me to leave ooo” – Chef Faila reveals after cooking for Qatar’s First Lady

- Advertisement -

Failatu Abdul-Razak has once again put Ghana on the international front after her culinary skills impressed the Qatari First Lady.

Faila made an appearance at the Lulu Pearl Market in Doha, Qatar and prepared several meals for the many dignitaries in attendance including the first lady of Qatar.

According to Faila, her meals were such a big hit that they wanted to ‘elope’ with her and keep her in Qatar.

In a Facebook post, she wrote;

“I was nearly “k” today when I made greatness out of Yam at the Lulu Pearl Market in Qatar Doha together with other meals.Both Whites and blacks could not resist the delicacies and recipes.

Infact, I was simply asked by the First Lady of Qatar if I would love to establish with them. The amazing Ghanaian community in Qatar also sends their greetings.

Thank you Ghana Thank you Qatar Thank you Ambassador to Qatar Thank you Ghana Tourism Authority,”