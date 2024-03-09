type here...
“They said no one will marry a woman with kids” – Mother of 4 jubilates as she heads to her wedding

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A single mother of 4 has sparked reactions on social media as jubilates while heading to her wedding with all her kids after she was mocked that no man will marry a single woman with kids.

The beautiful lady went online to hit back at naysayers who wished her bad in getting married again.

She revealed that people had tried to discourage her by telling her that nobody will marry a woman with kids.

This didn’t turn out as they had said as she got engaged to another man.

A video that she shared on her TikTok page shows her heading to the wedding venue with all 5 kids of hers.

Me on my way with wedding with all my kids,” she partly captioned.

