“They will start paying taxes” – Kudus addresses those copying his celebrations

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian international and West Ham United goal poacher, Mohammed Kudus has addressed players emulating his trademark goal celebration, suggesting they may eventually have to “start paying taxes” for it.

Kudus, renowned for his celebration of sitting on advertising hoardings, has become a fan favourite at London.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus remarked, “They’re allowed to do it. But soon they will have to start paying taxes.”

He humorously contemplated enhancing his celebration, saying, “I’ll have to come up with another juice and put more spices in the tin. It’s all about resting after scoring a goal.”

Reflecting on the lighthearted competition surrounding the celebration, Kudus emphasised;

“There’s no deeper meaning. I just see it as entertainment, something to make people happy and worth the ticket that they bought. I’m still just having fun in the playground.”