type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSports“They will start paying taxes” – Kudus addresses those copying his celebrations
Sports

“They will start paying taxes” – Kudus addresses those copying his celebrations

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian international and West Ham United goal poacher, Mohammed Kudus has addressed players emulating his trademark goal celebration, suggesting they may eventually have to “start paying taxes” for it.

Kudus, renowned for his celebration of sitting on advertising hoardings, has become a fan favourite at London.

In an interview with The Guardian, Kudus remarked, “They’re allowed to do it. But soon they will have to start paying taxes.”

He humorously contemplated enhancing his celebration, saying, “I’ll have to come up with another juice and put more spices in the tin. It’s all about resting after scoring a goal.”

Reflecting on the lighthearted competition surrounding the celebration, Kudus emphasised;

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

There’s no deeper meaning. I just see it as entertainment, something to make people happy and worth the ticket that they bought. I’m still just having fun in the playground.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Accra
clear sky
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
58 %
4.5mph
0 %
Sat
90 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more