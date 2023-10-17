type here...
They won’t tell you but it’s every man’s dream to have more than 1 wife – Samini says

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Legendary Ghanaian Reggae-Dancehall crooner, Samini has expressed his opinions regarding his potential for adopting polygamy.

Samini in an interview with MX24 TV, acknowledged that it’s a dream for many men to practice polygamy but emphasized the importance of mutual consent and understanding between all parties involved when asked about the concept of polygamy.

“Would I attempt polygamy? Well, I think it’s every man’s wish in life, it’s every man’s dream, but it’s in the interest of the woman that you want to be in this kind of agreement with or in this kind of arrangement with to be on the same page with you.

“Other than that you’re going to find problems for yourself. But I think it’s something that every man is given hands and opportunity,” he said.

