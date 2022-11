- Advertisement -

A lady has cried over the unavailability of men in Canada.

According to her, men are scarce, resulting in loneliness and aloneness.

Speaking and lamenting in a TikTok video, the lady intimated that women who want to relocate abroad must be wary of the lack of ready men.

Onyinyechi added that it is virtually impossible to find men abroad thus women who intended to come abroad must settle down first, and then bring their men along.