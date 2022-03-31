- Advertisement -

A thief believed to have engaged in something criminal in Kenya that incurred the wrath of residents has been forced to find refuge in the most unbelievable places on earth.

According to footnotes attached to a photo circulating online, the suspected thief clung to a street light pole and climbed on top of it like a Spiderman after an angry mob pursued him.

A tweep @KIFARUreloaded who shared the report claimed the thief had stayed on the pole for two days as a crowd gathered and waited for him to come down.

He said: ”A thief climbs and stays on the street light pole in Meru for two days to escape beating. But we are still here.”

The photo shows an anxious crowd gathered around to see how the event unfolds.