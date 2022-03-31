type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleThief climbs street light pole and stays for 2 days to escape...
Lifestyle

Thief climbs street light pole and stays for 2 days to escape beating from angry mob

By Kweku Derrick
thief perching on street light
- Advertisement -

A thief believed to have engaged in something criminal in Kenya that incurred the wrath of residents has been forced to find refuge in the most unbelievable places on earth.

According to footnotes attached to a photo circulating online, the suspected thief clung to a street light pole and climbed on top of it like a Spiderman after an angry mob pursued him.

A tweep @KIFARUreloaded who shared the report claimed the thief had stayed on the pole for two days as a crowd gathered and waited for him to come down.

He said: ”A thief climbs and stays on the street light pole in Meru for two days to escape beating. But we are still here.”

The photo shows an anxious crowd gathered around to see how the event unfolds.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 31, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Thu
    89 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News