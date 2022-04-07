- Advertisement -

In Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region, a thief was beaten to death in front of his own mother.

Nana Kwadwo Duah, a thief, was beaten by his own neighbours in Fijai for stealing.

Even the mother’s tears and appeals were insufficient to prevent the thief from receiving immediate justice.

The 30-year-old thief, according to the residents of Fijai, has been a bother to them for far too long with his thieving.

They found him stealing around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and decided to put an end to it.

Watch the report below:

He’s stealing to pay a debt created from a television set his son stole from a neighbour, according to the mother.