GhPageNewsThief lynched to death in front of his mother
News

Thief lynched to death in front of his mother

By Qwame Benedict
Mother with late son's body and mob action
Mob action
In Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region, a thief was beaten to death in front of his own mother.

Nana Kwadwo Duah, a thief, was beaten by his own neighbours in Fijai for stealing.

Even the mother’s tears and appeals were insufficient to prevent the thief from receiving immediate justice.

The 30-year-old thief, according to the residents of Fijai, has been a bother to them for far too long with his thieving.

They found him stealing around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and decided to put an end to it.

Watch the report below:

He’s stealing to pay a debt created from a television set his son stole from a neighbour, according to the mother.

    Source:Ghpage

