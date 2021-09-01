Thieves return the money they stole after victim reported them to a fetish priest in Volta Region

- Advertisement -

A victim of a robbery event has taken the traditional ways to inquire justice. The robbers, (5 in number) allegedly stole Ghc10,000 from him (the victim).

The victim who obviously was not ready to let go summoned the thieves who stole his money to a fetish priest at the Borkor Bullet Hanson shrine in the Volta region.

The five robbers were sent to Borkor Bullet Hanson’s shrine to confess about stealing the money but they denied it.

The robbers, after they denied stealing the money, the priest did some rituals which lead one of them to admit to the crimes.

Few hours after leaving the shrine, one of the accused came begging for his life with the bag of the stolen money. He returned Gh¢9700 and confessed he spent Gh¢300.

This news was shared by Revival FM in one of their Facebook posts; Check it out here;