Things happening under your watch are disheartening – Lawyer Nti to Akufo Addo

Comic actor Lawyer Nti has once again expressed his disappointment in the Akufo-Addo led administration over the recent happening in the country.

Lawyer Nti’s real name Richmond Xavier Amoako in a post sighted on social media revealed that he has voted for Nana Addo for all the four(4) times he stood for elections.

According to him, he believed in the ideologies of Akufo-Addo but with the recent happenings in the country, he is now wondering if he was the same person who he voted for in all elections.

He said that looking at the President’s records in the past, it is disheartening and disappointing to see these things happening under his watch.

He posted: “Prez @NAkufoAddo good morning, sir. Please, I am a citizen of ??. I voted for you all the 4 times you contested for the presidency. After all the things you’ve said & done in politics, it’s very disheartening & disappointing to see the things happening under your watch! Good day.”

