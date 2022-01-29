‘Things We Do For Love’ actress Marleen Hutchful laid to rest

type here...
By Albert
On Thursday, January 27, 2022, a funeral will be held in Accra for former actress Marleen Hutchful.

Former co-star Adjetey Anang announced the actor’s demise from the popular 2000s Ghanaian hit TV show, ‘Things We Do For Love,’ on Instagram earlier this month.

She portrayed Lois, a young nosy girl with an American accent, on the show.

Marleen died of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Marleen died of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a type of blood cancer, according to her family.

Her battle with the illness, they say, was brief, as she died on January 11.

Lashibi Funeral Homes Ltd. laid to rest the 35-year-old.

Marleen’s family, friends, and sympathizers gathered to mourn her and pay their respects.

Some cast members from ‘Things We Do For Love’ at the funeral in Accra (Credit: Adjetey Anang IG]

In the presence of the clergy and a few well-wishers, her husband, children, and other relatives read tributes.

Some ‘Things We Do For Love’ cast members also attended the event.

She was laid to rest in the Garden of Peace cemetery at Lashibi Homes and Crematorium.

Marleen Hutchful lying-in-state

On October 27, 1986, Marleen Hutchful was born. She attended Ghana International School before transferring to Ashesi University, where she majored in Business Administration.

She was survived by her two children and her husband of 11 years, Claud Kweku Ampoful Hutchful.

Watch Video Below:

