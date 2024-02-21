This is massive: Singer Efya set to storm UK for a massive concert

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian songstress, Efya, is set to grace the United Kingdom with her electrifying presence on the 16th of March, 2024 according to a post cited on her official Twitter page.

According to reports, Efya will be hosted by Sleeky Promotions and the highly anticipated concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of Afrobeat and soul music alike.

The venue for this musical concert is none other than The Brickhouse, located at 230-236 High St, Slough SL1 1JU.

With its spacious and vibrant atmosphere, the Brickhouse has been described by many as the perfect setting for the evening which will be filled with soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.

Currently, tickets for the event are priced at £15 for online purchases, while those opting to buy at the gate will be charged £20.

For one to secure a spot at what is sure to be one of the most talked-about concerts of the year, tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.com and Shoobs.com.

For any inquiries or further information regarding the event, individuals can contact Sleeky Promotions on +233 26 333 0075 or +44 7438 920953.