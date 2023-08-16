This is the trending video of Becca that got Ghanaians talking on her birthday

- Advertisement -

In the video, Becca confidently displays her well-defined bortos and hips, flaunting her figure with pride.

The display is a testament to her dedication to maintaining a fit and natural physique.

Her intention, it seems, was to serve as an inspiration to others, encouraging self-acceptance and celebrating one’s unique beauty.

However, what was meant to be a celebration of self-love has inadvertently led to an unexpected controversy

. Social media users have taken to body-shaming Becca, critiquing the apparent imbalance in her hips.

Some have claimed that one hip is positioned lower than the other, leading to accusations that the artist is trying to mount unnecessary pressure on other women who might feel the societal weight of unrealistic body standards.

Watch the video below