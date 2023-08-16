type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentThis is the trending video of Becca that got Ghanaians talking on...
Entertainment

This is the trending video of Becca that got Ghanaians talking on her birthday

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In the video, Becca confidently displays her well-defined bortos and hips, flaunting her figure with pride. 

The display is a testament to her dedication to maintaining a fit and natural physique. 

Her intention, it seems, was to serve as an inspiration to others, encouraging self-acceptance and celebrating one’s unique beauty.

However, what was meant to be a celebration of self-love has inadvertently led to an unexpected controversy

. Social media users have taken to body-shaming Becca, critiquing the apparent imbalance in her hips. 

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Some have claimed that one hip is positioned lower than the other, leading to accusations that the artist is trying to mount unnecessary pressure on other women who might feel the societal weight of unrealistic body standards.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
74 %
2.2mph
40 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
79 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways