This is why Chairman Wontumi, Kennedy Agyapong & Dr Bawumia are trending today

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged victorious in the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), having been officially declared the winner by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).

He garnered a total of 118,210 votes out of 193,346, securing 61.47 percent of the valid votes cast.

His closest rival was Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, who garnered 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 percent and finishing in second place.

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, secured third place with 1,459 votes, accounting for 0.76 percent of the total votes.

Following closely was former Mampong Member of Parliament, Francis Addai-Nimoh, who received 781 votes, equivalent to 0.41 percent.

Based on these primary results, Vice President Dr. Bawumia is set to lead the ruling party in the upcoming elections next year.

His main rival will be former president John Dramani Mahama, who was chosen as the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in May.

The two have already engaged in political campaigns in different capacities, and their competition promises to be a significant political event.

Following the NPP primaries, Chairman Wontumi, a prominent supporter of Dr. Bawumia, stated that Dr. Bawumia’s flagbearer election was a party decision, emphasizing that he wields no sway over the outcome.

Source:GHPAGE

