“This one was made in Kasoa”; Lady baffled as she finds ‘Wele’ inside doughnut

A young lady has been left baffled as she shares a video of what she found inside a milky doughnut that she bought from a Nigerian eatery.

The young lady shared that she went out to get herself the snack only to find the unexpected inside.

She shared the video capturing the doughnut inside the foil plate it was packaged in.

The doughnut which was meant to be a milky doughnut had other foreign items in it.

According to her, what she found inside was “Wele” or “Ponmo” which was covered with milky substance.

The young lady expressed her shock and confusion in the video that she shared, as she wondered why the baker had chosen to put that inside.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMMApHgHh/