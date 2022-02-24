type here...
This sad video of Ukrainian father partying ways with his daughter will break your heart

By Albert
A video on the internet could be described as the saddest based on how a father had to part ways with his daughter due to the attack launched by Russia against Ukraine.

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

The campaign was preceded by a long-term Russian military buildup that began in early 2021, as well as Russian demands that Ukraine is lawfully barred from joining NATO.

In the video, the father tries to console his daughter but ended up bursting into tears. The current situation in some cities in Ukraine had made it quite inevitable for families to separate for safety.

74 ground sites belonging to the Ukrainian military have been destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

Check Out Sad Video Below:

