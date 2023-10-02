Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Jackson are expecting a baby – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Janine Jackson, girlfriend of footballer Thomas Partey, has confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram by posting photos of her baby bump.

The couple had previously kept their relationship private.

Partey, who is currently injured, has missed several important matches for Arsenal this season. Declan Rice, a teammate, had previously praised Partey as an incredible player.

The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with her boyfriend commenting beneath “God did.”

