type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsThomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Jackson are expecting a baby - PHOTOS
Sports

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Jackson are expecting a baby – PHOTOS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Janine Jackson, girlfriend of footballer Thomas Partey, has confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram by posting photos of her baby bump.

The couple had previously kept their relationship private.

Partey, who is currently injured, has missed several important matches for Arsenal this season. Declan Rice, a teammate, had previously praised Partey as an incredible player.

The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with her boyfriend commenting beneath “God did.”

Congratulations to the couples and below some photos for yours eyes.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Jackson are expecting a baby
Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Jackson are expecting a baby

TODAY

Monday, October 2, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.9mph
40 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways