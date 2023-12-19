type here...
Thomas Partey likely to move to Barcelona during January transfer

By Qwame Benedict
Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey might be heading back to the Spanish La Liga after news emerged that he would like to join Barcelona.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the 30-year-old is being watched by La Liga powerhouse Barcelona, and a transfer may occur when the window opens.

It is rumoured that Xavi’s team is searching for a long-term replacement for midfielder Gavi, who is sidelined due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Partey played a pivotal role for Arsenal in their thrilling run to second place in the Premier League the previous year.

The midfielder is currently recovering from a groin injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the last two months.

Source:GhPage

