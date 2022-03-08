type here...
Thomas Partey named Arsenal Player of the Month for February

By Albert
Thomas Partey, a Ghanaian midfielder, has been selected Arsenal’s player of the month for the first time since his arrival at the club.

With 49 percent of the vote, the 28-year-old edged out Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka to win the title for the month of February.

Partey played a key role in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Wolves at the start of the month.

Mikel Arteta’s side beat Brentford 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, and the former Atlético Madrid man was outstanding once again.

With an active display in midfield, the 28-year-old helped Arsenal end off the month in style, as they battled back from a goal down to defeat Wolves late on at Emirates Stadium.

As Arsenal battle for a place in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016/2017 season, Mikel Arteta will rely on the Ghanaian international.

Watch Video Clip Below:

