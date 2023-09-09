Throwback photo of Ajagurajah as a Reverend Father pops up, stirs reaction

- Advertisement -

An image of popular spiritual, Kwabena Asiamah popularly called Ajagurajah has popped up and going viral on the Internet.

In the picture sighted on the social media handles of GhPage, the controversial ’chopbar sofo’ as affectionately called was seen downing the Reverend Father costume.

This new sightings has triggered a section of social media folks to wonder why and what happened for him to ditch the charismatic ways to worshiping God.

Some netizens have come to the conclusion that he saw the light after learning more about the religious ways of life.

Others also added that he needed a way to dupe people of their hard earned money so he took to the spiritual ways of life.

Take a look at the image below and add your thoughts to it.