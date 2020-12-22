Throwback pictures of Chairman Wontumi as a UFC Fighter in London

- Advertisement -

Chairman Wontumi before venturing into politics almost became a martial arts fighter in London and throwback pictures from those times has been spotted online.

The outspoken politician born Bernard Antwi Boasiako, who is currently the Ashanti regional Chairman of the NDC in the photo was seen all muscular as he posed with a British fighter.

Speaking on his privately owned Radio station, Wontumi FM, on a sports show, Chairman Wontumi recounted how he nearly became a fighter but eventually bowed out.

Chairman Wontumi UFC fighter

Wontumi explaining how he got involved in UFC said, ”It was a new sport in London in 2001, and my boss nearly made me join…I was the strongest guy in our gym. I was well built than almost all the wrestlers who came to train at our gym.”

He added, ”I had the passion to do it and my boss was preparing us for it. He later had a change of mind about me joining the sports.”