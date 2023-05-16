“Pray, Work hard & remain focused” – Throwback video of Hajia4Real advising young ladies to be industrious

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real real name Mona Faiz Montrage has been trending in the news after it was revealed that she has been extradited from the UK to the US to face her charges.

As a consequence of the news of Hajia4Real’s fraud cases that have led to her extradition from the UK to the US, a video of her has surfaced on the internet.

The video sees embattled Mona Faiz Montrage seated in the studios of Wontumi TV in an interview dropping some inspirational words.

The socialite in the video is heard motivating the youth, especially young ladies to work hard and put prayer first in all their doings.

She added that the young ladies should remain focused and strive harder in their respective life pursuits to build an empire that they will feel and live comfortably.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW