type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Pray, Work hard & remain focused" - Throwback video of Hajia4Real advising...
News

“Pray, Work hard & remain focused” – Throwback video of Hajia4Real advising young ladies to be industrious

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ghanaians react to Hajia4Real's reported extradition and jail sentence
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real real name Mona Faiz Montrage has been trending in the news after it was revealed that she has been extradited from the UK to the US to face her charges.

As a consequence of the news of Hajia4Real’s fraud cases that have led to her extradition from the UK to the US, a video of her has surfaced on the internet.

The video sees embattled Mona Faiz Montrage seated in the studios of Wontumi TV in an interview dropping some inspirational words.

The socialite in the video is heard motivating the youth, especially young ladies to work hard and put prayer first in all their doings.

She added that the young ladies should remain focused and strive harder in their respective life pursuits to build an empire that they will feel and live comfortably.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 16, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News