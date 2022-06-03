- Advertisement -

A throwback video has resurfaced that puts into proper perspective the bad blood between media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, and actress Afia Schwar.

The relationship between the two has been a cat and dog fight for years even after Afia Schwar made her appearance in the popular Afia Schwarzneggar show.

Afia Schwar and Delay’s relationship has degenerated into the frequent throwing of tantrums as they consistently do not eye to eye; a situation that has become dire recently.

The loudmouthed Afia Schwar had called Delay barren and asked her to shut it up since she has failed to marry and make babies. However, the two used to be good friends who have a long history of perfect working relationship.

On the back of friends turning into enemies, a video has resurfaced which looked like a scene in a movie, where Delay was confronting Afia Schwar for badmouthing her.

She actually used the opportunity to verbally abuse and denigrate Afia Schwar and her status at the time put her at a disadvantage. She only had to watch on with a shameful face.

Could that be the genesis of their hostility against each other which has developed into deep-seated animosity and hate with Afia Schwar always being at the forefront?

