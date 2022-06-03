type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentThrowback video of Delay publicly 'dirtying' Afia Schwar resurfaces
Entertainment

Throwback video of Delay publicly ‘dirtying’ Afia Schwar resurfaces

By Albert
- Advertisement -

A throwback video has resurfaced that puts into proper perspective the bad blood between media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, and actress Afia Schwar.

The relationship between the two has been a cat and dog fight for years even after Afia Schwar made her appearance in the popular Afia Schwarzneggar show.

Afia Schwar and Delay’s relationship has degenerated into the frequent throwing of tantrums as they consistently do not eye to eye; a situation that has become dire recently.

The loudmouthed Afia Schwar had called Delay barren and asked her to shut it up since she has failed to marry and make babies. However, the two used to be good friends who have a long history of perfect working relationship.

On the back of friends turning into enemies, a video has resurfaced which looked like a scene in a movie, where Delay was confronting Afia Schwar for badmouthing her.

She actually used the opportunity to verbally abuse and denigrate Afia Schwar and her status at the time put her at a disadvantage. She only had to watch on with a shameful face.

Could that be the genesis of their hostility against each other which has developed into deep-seated animosity and hate with Afia Schwar always being at the forefront?

Check out video below:

Read more about the Delay-Afia Schwar social media fracas HERE…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 3, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.5 ° F
    84.5 °
    84.5 °
    68 %
    2.7mph
    67 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News