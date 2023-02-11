- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Tic Tac has mounted billboards all over Accra to mark his wife’s birthday.

The hip-hop crooner shared the video on social media to announce to the world how much she appreciates his wife and to what extent he was ready to celebrate her.

Tic Tac wrote in a tweet: “So I decided to celebrate my wife with a few billboards in Accra and Kumasi.”

His gesture has generated a conversation online, where many fans do not understand why he would endeavor to please her wife in such a manner.

According to many, Tic Tac was not supposed to put his wife’s pictures on billboards before the world could know how much he loved her.

With how porous relationships and marriages have become, many believe Tic Tac would be at the losing end should his wife decide one day to pack up and leave him.

Several pessimistic comments were made under the posts. However, Tic Tac believes putting his wife’s images on billboards was a strong statement he had to make about their love.

So i decided to celebrate my wife with a few billboards in Accra and Kumasi. ????? pic.twitter.com/cUOjZK7fro — TiC TAC (@TiCmusicGh) February 10, 2023

Below are some of the comments:

Kofi Aboagye wrote: You do billboard give you song before ?

SadBoy wrote: you put am for billboard,another man put am for bed

Mark Darlington wrote: Eiiiish levels paa ooo. I beg put me on one billboard p3 wae. Happy birthday to her

Bongoideas wrote: Are you serious right now? Putting up a bilboerd for a woman? Do you know marriage is a man’s loss? Men are getting weaker bruh.