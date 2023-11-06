type here...
Tidal Rave snubs Sarkodie as they crown Stonebwoy the GOAT amidst brouhaha – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Tidal Rave Beach Festival is dubbed as West Africa’s biggest beach festival.

This festival is a key youth cultural moment, full of energetic activities such as games, a food market, and an A-List headlined music concert.

King Promise, KiDi, Stonebwoy , Efya, Samini, Sarkodie, R2Bees among others were billed to perform at this year’s event which was going on well until a confusion between the camps of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie erupted.

Yet, Tidal Rave social media handles have crowned Stonebwoy as the GOAT of the night and this has caused a stir among fans.

A section of fans think and claims that the organizers of the summer festival has taken sides with Stonebwoy, leaving Sarkodie to his fate.

The confusion between the camps of the 2 A-list acts stem from the fact that, a crew member from Sarkodie turned off Stonebwoy’s microphone while he was on stage performing which didn’t sit well with Stonebwoy’s team and they also reacted.

