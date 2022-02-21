Tik Tok star Jackline Mensah emotionally reveals how she’s battling with mental health; Drops a sad post on the net

- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian Tik Tok star Jackilne Mensah turned to Instagram to discuss her recent fight with mental health difficulties.

Jackline, who is known for putting smiles on people’s faces with her inventive comedy routines has emotionally revealed that she’s been pretending to be mentally stable but it’s vice versa in reality.

According to the internet sensation, all is not rosy at her end as many of her followers on the internet assume.

In her write-up, she also thanked all her loved ones who have been checking on her on a daily basis.

Sh wrote;

I have been battling with mental health for a while now and it’s funny how I keep pretending to y’all I am ok. But I want to say thank you to people who keep checking up and keep supporting my craft. God bless y’all I love you. Peace out.”