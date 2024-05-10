type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTikTok bans the account of content creator Young C who buried himself...
News

TikTok bans the account of content creator Young C who buried himself alive for 24 hours

By Mr. Tabernacle
TikToker goes viral for burying himself alive just for likes and views on social media

TikTok recently made headlines by limiting Young Cent’s profile following his controversial 24-hour burial stunt.

This decision has triggered widespread discussion and debate across various online platforms.

Many users are expressing their opinions on the matter, with some supporting TikTok’s actions while others criticize the platform’s handling of the situation.

Young Cent’s actions highlight his determination to push boundaries and attract attention on social media.

However, his choice of challenge has also raised concerns regarding safety and the adherence to platform guidelines.

Some argue that such stunts can set dangerous precedents and may encourage risky behavior among other users, especially younger audiences who look up to influencers like Young Cent.

Despite the controversy, Young Cent’s dedication to his audience remains evident. He quickly responded to the situation by creating a new TikTok account to stay connected with his followers.

This move showcases his commitment to maintaining his online presence and engaging with his fan base, despite facing restrictions from the platform.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ulNVpoa1O/?img_index=1

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Friday, May 10, 2024
Accra
thunderstorm
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
74 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
89 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe