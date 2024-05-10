TikTok bans the account of content creator Young C who buried himself alive for 24 hours

TikTok recently made headlines by limiting Young Cent’s profile following his controversial 24-hour burial stunt.

This decision has triggered widespread discussion and debate across various online platforms.

Many users are expressing their opinions on the matter, with some supporting TikTok’s actions while others criticize the platform’s handling of the situation.

Young Cent’s actions highlight his determination to push boundaries and attract attention on social media.

However, his choice of challenge has also raised concerns regarding safety and the adherence to platform guidelines.

Some argue that such stunts can set dangerous precedents and may encourage risky behavior among other users, especially younger audiences who look up to influencers like Young Cent.

Despite the controversy, Young Cent’s dedication to his audience remains evident. He quickly responded to the situation by creating a new TikTok account to stay connected with his followers.

This move showcases his commitment to maintaining his online presence and engaging with his fan base, despite facing restrictions from the platform.

