type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTiktok star Jackline Mensah house catches fire - Video
Entertainment

Tiktok star Jackline Mensah house catches fire – Video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Tiktok star Jackline Mensah house catches fire
Tiktok star Jackline Mensah house catches fire
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Tiktok star Jackline Mensah is singing praises unto the Lord after escaping death when her house caught fire whilst she was taking her bath.

The popular socialite broke the news to her fans on social media.

Detailing the horror that nearly got her life wasted, Jackline popular as Laasu revealed that the fire started in her home studio while she was in the bathroom taking her shower.

In her first post, Jackline stated: “I was taking my shower when my house caught fire suddenly, starting from my studio. Really can’t explain how I feel now. And He that is in me is greater than he that is in the world. I am alive”.

She also updated her situation online, showing the inside damage of her studio ( a few of her gadgets got burnt tho) after the fire razed down her house.

“A few stuff got burnt but thank God I wasn’t sleeping or even stepped out of the house. I’d have turned to ashes. I’m still shocked”. Jackline wrote on Instagram.

Following this sad development, some celebrities, fans and followers of the content creator have since sympathised with her.

Sammy Baah Flex: “Awwww sorry @jackline_mensah. God will replace you soonest,”

Clemento Suarez : “Hey very sorry about that. “Relax and don’t overthink ok. God is good,”

iammzgee: “We thank God for preserving you! Everything else will fall in place by God’s grace”
Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 5, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    100 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News