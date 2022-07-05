- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Tiktok star Jackline Mensah is singing praises unto the Lord after escaping death when her house caught fire whilst she was taking her bath.

The popular socialite broke the news to her fans on social media.

Detailing the horror that nearly got her life wasted, Jackline popular as Laasu revealed that the fire started in her home studio while she was in the bathroom taking her shower.

In her first post, Jackline stated: “I was taking my shower when my house caught fire suddenly, starting from my studio. Really can’t explain how I feel now. And He that is in me is greater than he that is in the world. I am alive”.

She also updated her situation online, showing the inside damage of her studio ( a few of her gadgets got burnt tho) after the fire razed down her house.

“A few stuff got burnt but thank God I wasn’t sleeping or even stepped out of the house. I’d have turned to ashes. I’m still shocked”. Jackline wrote on Instagram.