Nollywood actor Uti Nwachuku has accused Ghanaian TikTok star Kojo Asante Kesse, popularly known as Wesley Kesse, of adapting his photoshoot concept without due credit to him or the photographer.

The Former Big Brother Africa winner expressed his disappointment in the digital content creator for stealing his artistic piece ‘in broad daylight,’ after Wesley posted the pictures on the photo-sharing app, Instagram, to mark his birthday.

The influencer turned 30 Wednesday, April 19, 2023, and in his quest to celebrate his big day shared the photos while enjoying a fun trip on the Tanzanian Island of Zanzibar.

Uti shared a side-by-side of both his photoshoot and Wesley’s on Instagram where he revealed that the original concept’s photographer is extremely angry about the unscrupulous use of her creative idea without credit and contemplating suing Wesley Kesse.

“I’m all about inspiration 100 per cent… But as a fellow creative, @wesleykessegh U should know better naaa Come on bro,” he noted.

Uti also shamed Ghanaian stylist, Osei Kwaku Esq and photo studio, Image Studios as accessories to the theft of the intellectual concept.

His post has been met with mixed reactions on Instagram with several netizens arguing that the idea isn’t original or trademarked by him whiles others believe that content creators should be transparent and honest about where their inspirations come from.

“I’m sure this picture was discovered on Pinterest. But your photographer go say e be e own hard work! We live to see,” a user suggested.

Another wrote, “you lead they follow”

A fan opined, “Let me understand, on what grounds would you sue? You didn’t trademark your picture an.”

As of this report, Wesley Kesse was yet to officially respond to the public shaming by the Nigerian socialite.