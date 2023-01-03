On New Year’s Day, United Television (UTV) held its annual holiday event dubbed “UTV Day With The Stars”, which brought together a host of showbiz personalities.
During this year’s edition held on 1 January, the Despite Media Group – owners of the free-to-air TV station – decided to add some top TikTok creators to their list of guests.
Information reaching GHPage indicates about 21 TikTokers honoured the invitation to bring their popularity and influence to the event to give it more publicity.
It’s however gathered that the management of the station offered a sum of GH¢3,000 to all the invited TikTokers to share. This means each person is to receive a paltry GH¢142.
According to what we gathered, they felt disrespected and disappointed by the offer and turned it down outrightly.
Kofi: Make dem share according to the number followers dem get. If you get 10k followers you for get 50 cedis
Kasoa Mayor: Before we point fingers, can we know the terms of engagement?! Cos if u’re serious u discuss your T&Cs prior to any engagement