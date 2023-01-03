On New Year’s Day, United Television (UTV) held its annual holiday event dubbed “UTV Day With The Stars”, which brought together a host of showbiz personalities.

During this year’s edition held on 1 January, the Despite Media Group – owners of the free-to-air TV station – decided to add some top TikTok creators to their list of guests.

Information reaching GHPage indicates about 21 TikTokers honoured the invitation to bring their popularity and influence to the event to give it more publicity.

It’s however gathered that the management of the station offered a sum of GH¢3,000 to all the invited TikTokers to share. This means each person is to receive a paltry GH¢142.

According to what we gathered, they felt disrespected and disappointed by the offer and turned it down outrightly.

Wait I Dey hear say a certain Tv station invited 21 TikTokers to their studios for a show and gave them Gh3000 to share wey dem vex! Dem no take the money! — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) January 2, 2023

It was a new year program for celebrities. There was much to eat, drink and even gifts to take home. They didn’t invite them to come do influencers job. Like how much dem Dey expect for tnt? 3k each? Rejecting that money is high level of entitlement and disrespect — Director Akpesiri (@StevenAkpesiri) January 2, 2023

Are they supposed to be paid for TV show appearance that will potentially boost their images? And if they do they should have negotiated their fees before appearance. — McArthur (@Hairicanematic) January 2, 2023

Kofi: Make dem share according to the number followers dem get. If you get 10k followers you for get 50 cedis

Kasoa Mayor: Before we point fingers, can we know the terms of engagement?! Cos if u’re serious u discuss your T&Cs prior to any engagement