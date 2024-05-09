TikToker goes viral for burying himself alive just for likes and views on social media (Video)

A Nigerian man identified as Young C caused a stir online on Wednesday, May 8, when he embarked on a challenge to be buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours.

In a post shared on his IG page, Young C shared live footage of him inside the coffin at night.

Sharing a video on his Instagram account, he said

“I am going to be spending the next 24 hours buried in this casket. Guys, this is real, not fake. And the most amazing part is that I am going to go live by night.”

In a subsequent update, Young C revealed that he had been buried for over 8 hours and was experiencing physical discomfort, including excessive sweating.



In an update on Wednesday evening, he said in part

“Guys, I have been buried alive for over 8 hours now. For those of you who saw my first video, I have been down here. As you can see, my camera is still rolling, and I have my light down there, I am sweating, guys.”

In yet another update, Yong C said he has started experiencing heat and that his fear now is for his rechargeable fan not to run out of power.