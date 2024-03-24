Tima Kumkum’s blogger Oda Citizen beats others to win best blogger of the year at the 6th edition of Eastern Region Media Excellence awards

- Advertisement -

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the 6th Edition of the Eastern Region Media Excellence Awards ceremony in Koforidua was filled with excitement and anticipation as the winners were announced.

Among them was the talented and hardworking Blogger Felix Kwaah Yeboah Jnr popularly known as Oda Citizen who took home the prestigious title of Best Blogger of the Year. Oda Citizen, a name that has become synonymous with excellence in Ghana’s blogging community, has been making waves with his insightful and inspiring content.

He has impacted a lot of lives nationwide through his blogging career. Oda Citizen’s impact extends beyond the digital realm. He has been actively involved in changing a lot of lives through his page and also supporting local artists in the Eastern Region.

Oda Citizen is the personal blogger for Ghanaian Award Winning Media Personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah known as Tima Kumkum.