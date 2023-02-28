Nigeria Elections: Tinubu stretches lead between himself and Peter Obi

- Advertisement -

The most fiercely contested general election in Nigeria since the country’s restoration to democracy more than 20 years ago is being led by the candidate of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Independent Electoral Commission has so far formally recognized 14 of the 36 states.

Now, 47% of the votes that have been counted favour Mr. Tinubu.

Atiku Abubakar, the front-runner in the opposition race, is currently in second place, followed by Peter Obi of Labour.

A contender must receive the most votes overall and garner 25% of the vote in 25 of Nigeria’s 36 states in order to win the presidency.

Yet, controversy has dogged the electoral process.

Late on Monday, when results were being declared, both of the major opposition parties left the national collation centre in Abuja, the capital.

They alleged that the electoral body lacked transparency on a new electronic voting system; the commission disputes their allegations.

According to monitors from the European Union, the electoral body’s poor preparation and communication eroded confidence in the procedure.

Major upsets have also occurred in the polls. In Lagos, Mr Tinubu’s longtime stronghold, a surprise third-party candidate named Peter Obi who had gained support from the nation’s youth defeated him.

The primary opponent of Mr Tinubu, Mr. Abubakar, won Katsina, the state of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who is backing Mr. Tinubu.

Many issues, such as increased insecurity, rising unemployment, and a faltering economy, will be faced by Nigeria’s future president.