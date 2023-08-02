type here...
‘Tiny’ birthday cake of billionaire Femi Otedola’s wife causes stir online

By Kweku Derrick
The wife of billionaire Femi Otedola is celebrating her birthday today, August 2, and the occasion has sparked a lot of discussions online.

Nana Otedola, who is the mother of popular Nigerian disk jockey DJ Cuppy and actress Teni Otedola, received beautiful birthday gifts from her immediate family as well as loads of heartwarming messages from folks on social media.

Mr Otedola posted a photo of Nana blowing a tiny birthday cake on his Instagram page to celebrate his lovely wife.

He captioned the photo simply writing “Happy Birthday To Darling Nana”

The snap instantly stoked reactions from netizens who not only drooled over the breathtaking beauty of Nana but also admired her cute cake.

Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Social media users responded to the picture with a variety of questions about how and why a billionaire’s wife would celebrate her birthday with a tiny cake.

Many claimed that Nana keeps things simple and doesn’t squander Otedola’s money.

See some of the comments sampled below

benediction_des_nations: “A billionaire’s wife cake…But our sister want to kill themselves with parties…”

pounds222021: “Swee rich man wife bir, una when no get money go do pass yourself”

okenwa1._: “Shey una see wealthy people cake how e be, if na some girls now them go need upstairs cake. HBD nwunye mpa”

jemmyempire: “Pablo wife if na hee bday she for don go do photoshoot and upstairs cake. I will never be poor. Happy birthday ever beautiful Nana, I love you greatly Ma”

tochi_lifestyle: “My voice will be celebrated for centuries.. I’m here for a special reason”

