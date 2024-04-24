- Advertisement -

Tiwa Savage has opened up about her leaked ‘atopa’ tape and the anxieties she experienced while it was making waves online.

Remember how the well-known Afrobeats artist said in October 2021 that she was being blackmailed over her leaked tape?

This was said by the Nigerian singer in a New York interview with Power 105.1 host Angie Martins.

It was revealed by Tiwa Savage that the ‘atopa’ tape was made with someone she was currently dating.

She claimed that the video that the blackmailer sent the video to her manager who later forwarded it to her.

A few weeks later, though, a video of her and her partner in inappropriate poses surfaced online after failing to meet the demands of the blackmailer.

Three years after the incident, the ‘Kelekele love’ crooner addressed the matter, saying that at the time, her greatest concern was that her son Jamil would see the video.

She did, however, disclose that she had paid an IT specialist to remove the video from the internet.

“My biggest fear about my sex tape leaking was that my son might one day see it,” she said. “But I got in touch with an IT expert who hacked the video from the internet and everyone’s mobile device. Right now, you can’t find it anywhere. Even if you had it stored on your phone,” she said.