Tiwa Savage reveals she is pregnant for former boss, Don Jazzy

Tiwa Savage reveals sleeping with former boss, Don Jazzy and getting pregnant for him.

This was after the former Mavins Records signee revealed in social media post that she is carrying her former boss’s child.

@donjazzy my guy me too I’m pregnant o

Tiwa Savage’s revelation was later deemed as a jest.

Apparently, Tiwa Savage was just replying to a video Don jazzy had shared earlier where he was complaining about purchasing fake condoms that resulted in women he slept with getting pregnant.

Does the joke presuppose that Don Jazzy had slept with Tiwa Savage? Although she has said it was a joke, many eyebrows have been raised.