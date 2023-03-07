type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTiwa Savage reveals she is pregnant for former boss, Don Jazzy
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reveals she is pregnant for former boss, Don Jazzy

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

Tiwa Savage reveals sleeping with former boss, Don Jazzy and getting pregnant for him.

This was after the former Mavins Records signee revealed in social media post that she is carrying her former boss’s child.

@donjazzy my guy me too I’m pregnant o 

Tiwa Savage’s revelation was later deemed as a jest.

Apparently, Tiwa Savage was just replying to a video Don jazzy had shared earlier where he was complaining about purchasing fake condoms that resulted in women he slept with getting pregnant.

Does the joke presuppose that Don Jazzy had slept with Tiwa Savage? Although she has said it was a joke, many eyebrows have been raised.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 7, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    87.9 ° F
    87.9 °
    87.9 °
    59 %
    2.2mph
    100 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News