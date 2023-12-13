type here...
"Today is my last day on earth"; Man allegedly 'unalive' himself after losing N2.5 million to betting – VIDEO
News

“Today is my last day on earth”; Man allegedly ‘unalive’ himself after losing N2.5 million to betting – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A Facebook user identified as Onoh Chukwuma on Tuesday reportedly took his own life by ingesting an insecticide allegedly for losing N2.5m(GHs36,000+) to betting.

Onoh had on his Facebook wall posted a message saying that it was his last day on earth and that he was going to meet his maker.

He made an unsettling post about ending it all yesterday morning and came on Facebook live later in the day not saying a word and committed the ‘unaliving’ process by taking a poison.

According to sources, he borrowed some money to make up the 2.5m he used to play the bet that he unfortunately lost and yesterday was the deadline to payback.

