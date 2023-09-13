I will relocate to Togo if John Mahama wins the 2024 General Elections – Maurice Ampaw

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has declared his intention to leave Ghana should former President John Dramani Mahama emerge victorious in the 2024 presidential elections.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM on Monday, September 10, 2023, Ampaw expressed his strong aversion to the idea of Mahama returning to power, citing his experience during Mahama’s presidency from 2012 to 2016 as the basis for his decision.

“I would not allow Mahama to rule over me for the second time; I would go to Togo,” Lawyer Ampaw asserted.

He firmly stated his resolve to leave the country if Mahama were to win the election, emphasizing his preference for living in neighbouring Togo over being governed by Mahama once more.

Ampaw’s objection to Mahama’s potential presidency stems from his belief that Mahama’s previous term in office did not yield the desired results for Ghana.

He pointed out Mahama’s own statement that four years is insufficient to effect meaningful transformation in the country, suggesting that a second term would likely be used for settling political campaign debts and potentially exploiting state resources.

“Mahama himself said that four years is not enough to do something good for the country; so what is he coming to do?” Ampaw questioned, expressing concerns about Mahama’s ability to address Ghana’s ongoing challenges within a limited timeframe.

Furthermore, he alleged that Mahama had not yet settled the debts incurred from his 2016 and 2020 political campaigns.

In summary, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has vowed to relocate to Togo if John Dramani Mahama secures victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

His decision is driven by his dissatisfaction with Mahama’s previous presidential term, scepticism about Mahama’s capacity for transformative governance, and concerns about potential financial improprieties in a second Mahama administration.