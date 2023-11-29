type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTogolese man arrested for allegedly attempting to use his Ghanaian friend for...
News

Togolese man arrested for allegedly attempting to use his Ghanaian friend for money ritual – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A greedy Togolese man has allegedly been arrested after he attempted to use his Ghanaian friend to secure quick money in Ghana.

In a rather bizarre video sighted on GhPage on Facebook, the Togolese whose name is yet to be known was in the final stages on offering his friend as a sacrificial lamb to the gods.

Unbeknownst to him that it was a set up, he was handed the knife to slit his friends throat to appease the gods and complete the processing until an arrest was called on him.

In the video, you could hear his Ghanaian friend begging him to spare his life as he has been very good to him but his greed for money made him dumb to his friend’s plea.

When questioned on why he wanted to sacrifice his friend, he sighted financial constraints but that wasn’t valid enough and he was sent to the nearest police station.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/oCO0TIzQcs/?mibextid=9R9pXO

TODAY

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
2.6mph
40 %
Wed
90 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways