By Qwame Benedict
Since the government discontinued the collecting of road tolls, the Minister of Roads and Highways Kwasi Amoako-Attah has revealed that tollbooths across the country will be used for another public purpose.

Toll collecting across the country was abolished in the government’s 2022 budget. Even before the budget was approved by Parliament, a decision from the sector minister resulted in the immediate suspension of tolls, which many, including the minority in Parliament, deemed illegal.

Since the tolls were abolished, the tollbooths have been abandoned. Many people were concerned, and the National Traffic Safety Authority (NRSA) urged the government to dismantle the structures for road safety reasons. However, it appears that the government has other ideas for the abandoned buildings.

The tollbooth, according to Mr Amoako-Attah, will be used for public urinals.

“We even want to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for the use by motorists so that we advised them to desist from that practice where sometimes you see cars stopping on the highway and people getting down to wee-wee as we usually see”, he said.

    Source:Ghpage

    Tuesday, February 8, 2022
