Looks like the friendship between Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger and Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has come to an end.

The two have been supportive of each other for years now and people wonder what could be happening between them now.

Tonto Dikeh and Afia Schwar used to comment on each other’s posts, but that hasn’t happened in a while.

Afia Schwar visited Lagos, Nigeria in 2022, but Tonto Dikeh did not greet her; fortunately, Afia did when Tonto Dikeh visited Ghana.

The rumours that they were at odds with one another started then. Their friendship is over, even though Afia subsequently refuted the reports that they were having problems.

As it stands now, the two friends have unfollowed each other on Instagram and the social media investigative team is digging deep to find out the reason for this new development between the two celebrities.

See screenshot below: