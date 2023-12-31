Top 10 31st December prayer points with scriptures

- Advertisement -

As December unfolds, bringing the year to a close, it’s a season to reflect and find peace in prayer.

Today is Sunday 31 December 2023, let’s pray for the churches across the globe to have impactful and divine services on daily prayer points with bible verse for today.

1. Hope for the Future – Jeremiah 29:11

?“Father, please guide me towards the plans You have for me, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give me a future and a hope.”

2. Peace in Our Hearts – Philippians 4:6-7

?“Lord, help me not to be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let my requests be made known to You.”

3. Guidance in Decisions – Proverbs 3:5-6

?“Heavenly Father, I trust in You with all my heart and lean not on my own understanding; in all my ways I acknowledge You, and You shall direct my paths.”

4. Patience and Endurance – Colossians 1:11-12

?“Father, strengthen me with all power according to Your glorious might so that I may have great endurance and patience.”

5. Forgiveness of Sins – 1 John 1:9?

“Heavenly Father, I confess my sins, trusting that You are faithful and just to forgive my sins and to cleanse me from all unrighteousness.”

6. Protection from Evil – 2 Thessalonians 3:3

?“Lord, please strengthen and protect me from the evil one.”

7. Wisdom for Leaders – 1 Timothy 2:1-2

?“I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions.”

8. Family Unity – Ephesians 4:2-3?

“Father, I pray for my family, that we may be completely humble and gentle; patient, bearing with one another in love.”

9. Provision for Needs – Matthew 6:31-33

?“God, I will not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For You know we need all these things.”

10. Overcoming Temptation – 1 Corinthians 10:13

?“Father, when I am tempted, provide the way of escape that I may be able to endure it.”