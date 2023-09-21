Queen of Adverts: Top 10 brands that pays Nana Ama McBrown as their brand ambassador

- Advertisement -

Agyemang Ama Felicity popularly called Nana Ama Mcbrown in the Showbiz space is a Ghanaian actress, comedian and television host. She was born in Kumasi and rose to fame after starring in numerous movies.

Ever heard of the catchphrase “Brimm,” and wondered what it means? To anyone who has no idea what it is, it means “Be Real In Making Money”.

Despite her luxurious cars and homes, McBrown has never been entangled in a scandal involving her and a wealthy man she relies on. This just signifies that she is sticking to her catchphrase “Brimm.”

Anyone who knows Nana Ama will tell you that she is a “workerholic” who is always looking for the next business opportunity. Nana Ama has a slew of endorsement deals to her name, thanks to her influence in the film industry, from which she makes the most of her money. Nana Ama has become the chosen person for corporations to utilize to pitch their products because of how enthusiastically she promotes them.

Empress McBrown goes above and above the conditions to ensure that the companies’ marketing objectives are reached. Her slogans become viral very instantly as a result of her attention to product promotion. Possibly when you hear Hisense what comes to your mind is “Y’atete so sei huu!” – yeah, that’s a good marketing strategy.

Check out this list of top 10 brands that pays and partner with her as a brand influencer.

Hisense Ghana

She signed as the ambassador for the electronics company to do advertisements for their products like fridges, televisions, phones, cooking appliances etc. and this deal is worth millions. Once you hear of Nana Ama McBrown, HiSense comes to mind. And the vice versa is also true. When you see Hisense product, you’ve seen Nana Ama.

Amanela Children Haven

Empress Nana Ama McBrown won this contract on in her daughter, Baby Maxin Mensah’s name. At year 1 the baby has also been signed as the ambassador for Amanela Children Haven, to advertise their children’s products.

Amanela Children Haven is a wholesale and retail shopping brand that deals in baby products from pregnancy and beyond.

Kasapreko Royal Energy Drink

On July 24, 2018, Nana Ama McBrown signed an ambassadorial deal with Kasapreko Company Limited to promote their Royal Drinks Products.

The Royal products include Royal Apple, Royal Orange, Royal Cola, Royal Honey Bee, Royal Lemon Splash.

Kasapreko Company Ltd. founded in 1989 by Dr. Kwabena Adjei is one of the leading and successful alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverage producers in Ghana.

Tasty Tom

Tasty Tom Ghana announced Empress Nana Ama McBrown as the brand ambassador for the Nutrifoods company on December 14, 2019 at Accra Fiesta Royale Hotel at the launch of their new Tasty Tom Tomato product. The deal is reportedly worth millions of Ghana cedis.

Tasty Tom is the only tomato mix, enriched with vitamins and fiber to make tasty and nutritious meals.

McBerry Biscuits

McBerry Biscuits is produced and manufactured by Twellium Industries. McBerry is one of Ghana’s leading Biscuits brands manufactured that has been making major waves with its new products and over 40 SKUs within two years of operations.

The brand has Stonebwoy and Nana Ama McBrown as its celebrity brand ambassadors.

The company was bestowed the “Confectionery Products Manufacturing Company of the Year” on 22nd July 2021.

One of the rumors surrounding this brand is people thinking it’s the actress’ own manufacturing company but she is only advertising for the brand.

Loncha

Nana Ama McBrown is also the brand ambassador for home decoration company called Loncha.

Loncha provides world-class interior decoration and interior design affordable and accessible to all. Loncha has its head office showroom at Airport residential, next to the diplomatic shop.

Softcare

Softcare is one of Africa’s brands for Baby and Feminine. It has products for babies like diapers and for women like pads.

This company pays millions to Empress Nana Ama McBrown as it’s brand celebrity influencer.

Royal Couture

Royal Couture is a clothing brand based in Ghana. It has this slogan “Adehyie” which is the Twi meaning to the brand’s name “Royal.

The brand won an award for the “Fashion brand of the year” in 2020 and it’s success in Ghana has something to do with the influence of Nana Ama.

Royal Couture has ladies and gentlemen fabrics and outfits, wedding and Kente gowns and kids clothing.

Royal Aroma Rice

Royal Aroma Rice is a food and Beverage Company. It is owned by Olam Ghana, a leading global supplier of rice – a staple food for more than half of the world.

The brand was introduced in the Ghanaian market in 1994, and the rice brands have become household names. Brands such as Royal Aroma, Mama Africa and Royal Feast are staples in kitchen store cupboards across the country.

Roma Insecticide Spray and Mosquito coil

Nana Ama McBrown also gets her stream of income her deal with Roma Ghana. She advertises for the company’s Roma Insecticide spray and Mosquito coil product.