Most of us are diehard fans of various international football clubs yet we don’t know the owners of these teams.

In this article, we are going to walk you through the top 10 richest football club owners.

1. Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund | Newcastle | $430bn

The Public Investment Fund is headed by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan has been appointed Newcastle chairman.

2. Sheikh Mansour | Man City, Melbourne City, New York City | $20bn:

Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan often referred to as Sheikh Mansour, is an Emirati politician who is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates

3. Dietrich Mateschitz | Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, NY Red Bulls | $19.4bn

Dietrich Mateschitz is an Austrian billionaire businessman. He is the co-founder and 49% owner of the Red Bull energy drink company.

4. Andrea Agnelli & family | Juventus | $13.5bn

The Agnelli family are the owners of Juventus, with Andrea Agnelli being the face of the family’s football enterprise, serving as chairman of both the club and of the European Club Association (ECA).

5. Dietmar Hopp | Hoffenheim | $13bn

Dietmar Hopp is a German software engineer and billionaire businessman. He was one of the founders of SAP SE in 1972 He owns the Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

6. Roman Abramovich | Chelsea | $12.4bn

Russian businessman Roman Abramovich caused quite a stir in 2003 when he injected millions into Premier League club, Chelsea, to help propel them along the path to success in England and Europe.

7. Philip Anschutz | LA Galaxy| $10.9bn

Philip Frederick Anschutz is an American billionaire businessman who owns or controls companies in a variety of industries, A founding member of Major League Soccer, Philip Anschutz owns the popular team LA Galaxy.

8. Stan Kroenke | Arsenal, Colorado Rapids | $9bn

Enos Stanley Kroenke is an American billionaire businessman. He is the owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which is the holding company of Arsenal, MLS side Colorado Rapids, Los Angeles Rams in NFL, Denver Nuggets in the NBA

9. Nasser Al-Khelaifi | PSG | $8bn

Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is a Qatari businessman and the chairman of beIN Media Group, chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, president of Paris Saint-Germain and the Qatar Tennis Federation, and vice president of the Asian Tennis.

10. Zhang Jindong | Inter | $7.6bn

Zhang Jindong is a Chinese billionaire who, through his company the Suning Holdings Group, acquired a majority ownership stake in Serie A club Inter Milan in 2016.