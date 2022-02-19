- Advertisement -

In today’s edition, we show you 20 African musicians who are the richest on the continent for the year 2022. If you look at the net worth of famous African musicians, you’ll notice that vocalists of African heritage are on par with their international musicians.

Who is the richest musician in Africa?

As it stands, Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour is the richest musician in Africa with an estimated net worth of $145 million.

Their opulent homes, flashy automobiles, and executive lifestyles speak for themselves, giving a high-class impression on their admirers. There is no doubt that Africans are inspired by and appreciative of their artistic skills.

The western and southern areas of Africa are identified by Forbes as hotbeds of outstanding music genres. South Africa and Nigeria, which have a large number of top-earning performers, are high on the list.

These are the estimated net worth of these African musicians with their assets and liabilities taken into consideration.

Top 20 Richest Musicians In Africa 2022 And Their Net Worth

1, Youssou N’Dour (Senegal) — $145 million

Youssou N’Dour, a famed Senegalese singer, is the richest musician in Africa in 2022 at the age of 62, with an estimated net worth of $145 million to $150 million.

2, Akon (Senegal) — $80 million

With an estimated net worth of $80 million in 2022, Senegalese singer Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, also known as Akon, is the second richest musician in Africa at the age of 48.

3, Black Coffee (South Africa) — $60 million

With an estimated net worth of $60 million in 2022, South African singer Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, best known by his stage name Black Coffee, is the third richest musician in Africa at 45 years old.

4, Don Jazzy (Nigeria) — $30 million

Nigerian record producer Michael Collins Ajereh, better known by his stage name Don Jazzy, is the fourth richest artist in Africa in 2022, with a net worth of $30 million.

5, Wizkid (Nigeria) — $20 million

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is the sixth richest artist in Africa in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $20 million.

6, Rudeboy (Nigeria) — $16.1 million

Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, a Nigerian singer and former member of the legendary duet PSquare, is the sixth wealthiest musician in Africa in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $16.1 million.

7, Davido (Nigeria) — $16 million

With an estimated net worth of $16 million, Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, is the seventh richest artist in Africa in 2022 at the age of 29.

8, Mr. P (Nigeria) — $15.2 million

With an estimated net worth of $15.2 million in 2022, Nigerian singer and former member of legendary duet group Psquare Peter Okoye aka Mr P is the eighth richest artist in Africa at the age of 40.

9, 2Face Idibia aka 2Baba (Nigeria) — $15 million

With an estimated net worth of $15 million in 2022, Nigerian singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, better known by his stage name 2Baba, is the ninth richest artist in Africa at the age of 46.

10, D’Banj (Nigeria) — $11 million

With an estimated net worth of $11 million in 2022, Nigerian singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name as D’banj, is the 10th richest artist in Africa at the age of 41.

11, Banky W (Nigeria) — 8 million

With an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2022, Nigerian singer Olubankole Wellington, better known by his stage as Banky W, is the ninth richest musician in Africa at the age of 40.

12, Sarkodie (Ghana) — $7.5 million

With an estimated net worth of $7.5 million, Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, better known by his stage name Sarkodie, is the 13th richest musician in Africa in 2022 at the age of 36.

13, Flavour (Nigeria) — $7 million

With an estimated net worth of $7 million in 2022, Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N’abania or just Flavour, is the thirteenth richest artist in Africa at the age of 38.

14, Jidenna (Nigeria) — $7 million

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, commonly known as Jidenna, a Nigerian-American rapper and singer, is the fourteenth richest African artist in 2022, with a net worth of $7 million.

15, Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) — $7 million

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian musician, is the fifteenth richest person in Africa in 2022 at the age of 41, with an estimated net worth of $7 million.

16, Jose Chameleon (Uganda) — $6 million

With an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2022, Ugandan afrobeat singer Joseph Mayanja, better known by his stage name Jose Chameleone, is the 16th richest musician in Africa at the age of 42.

17, Tinashe (Zimbabwe) — $6 million

Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, a 29-year-old Zimbabwean-American singer, is the 17th richest musician in Africa in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $6 million.

18, Koffi Olomide (Congo) — $5 million

Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, better known as Koffi Olomidé, a Congolese Soukus musician, is the 18th richest musician in Africa in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $6 million.

19, Fally Ipupa (Congo) — $5 million

Fally Ipupa N’simba, better known by his stage name Fally Ipupa, a Congolese musician, is the 19th richest musician in Africa in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $5 million.

20, Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) — $5 million

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, better known by his stage as Diamond Platnumz, a Tanzanian bongo Flava recording artist, is the 20th richest musician in Africa in 2022, with an estimated net worth of $5 million.

