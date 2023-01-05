- Advertisement -

It has now become an increasing trend for slay queens and female celebrities to artificially enhance their bodies by increasing the size of their butts and curves.

These individuals undergo body enhancement procedures (Brazilian Butt Lift) to shape their curves and also acquire their dream figures.

Brazilian Butt Lift, commonly referred to as BBL, includes lipo-contouring of the back and waist area, with the transfer of the fat to the buttock.

BBL is s a surgery where a doctor transfers fat from your abdomen, hips, lower back, or thighs to your buttocks.

Over the years, the process has caught on, especially among high-class women worldwide from all walks of life. They all want to appear appealing.

Just as in Ghana and Nigeria, many women in the public space have been accused of undergoing plastic surgery to have their new looks.

GhPage brings you the top 6 Female Nigerian Celebrities who have heavy booty, boobs, and hourglass figure from plastic surgery, BBL.

INI EDO

Arguably, Ini Edo is one of the best Nollywood actresses Nigeria has ever produced in its movie industry. The beautiful actress is admired by many due to her unique way of acting.

Born Iniobong Edo Ekim, Ini Edo who began her film career in 2000 has her name registered as one of the Nigerian celebrities who have enhanced their bodies by virtue of their social status.

Comparatively, when she got noticed on the screens, Ini Edo was not as curvy as we see her today. She had a normal somewhat slim body type until recently she reportedly underwent the knife to look curvier. See the transformation in the pictures below;

TONTO DIKEH

Nigerian actress, singer, and songwriter, Tonto Charity Dikeh is also mentioned as one of many female celebrities who have had a change in their body to appear beautiful and appealing.

Tonto Dikeh has never denied going under the knife. Wearing her heart on her sleeves the beauty influencer never failed to carry the public along on her body transformation journey.

The Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh sometime revealed she had undergone two liposuction surgeries.

The actress confessed she disliked her initial body shape. When she was asked how many surgeries she had done, the mother of one said she had lost count but that she was going to get her third procedure done.

Tonto disclosed this in a post on her Instagram page while advising women who don’t gym after undergoing liposuction.

The Nollywood actress took the internet by surprise after she posted a video of her surgery in 2017. The video was posted on Linda Ikeji TV before as part of her unsuccessful reality TV show.

During an interview with BBC, Tonto Dikeh revealed she had undergone several procedures to achieve her hourglass figure. Check out the before and after BBL photos of Dikeh.

DESTINY ETIKO

Destiny Etiko is not exempted from the bandwagon of celebrities that have worked on their body.

Destiny Etiko is also one of the well-known faces in Nollywood movies. She is also referred to as a Drama doll.

Destiny has also been rumoured to have done liposuction following her old photos that were also shared in the past.

Recently, her colleague Luchy Donald accused her of doing liposuction when she threw a shade at her.

TOKE MAKINWA

Toke Makinwa was one of the first Nigerian celebrities to get plastic surgery done.

Social media influencer and famous OAP Toke Makinwa has a shape to die for. However, she has also undergone popular surgical body enhancement.

The 40-year-old media personality opened up about her cosmetic surgery journey in an episode of Toke moments on Youtube.

The curvy Toke Makinwa has expressed no regrets so far since her procedures. Toke Makinwa was married to Maje Ayida, and they divorced after 3years of being together.

BOBRISKY

The Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky has finally fulfilled his longtime goal to appear feminine by undergoing Brazil Butt Lift surgery days ago in Dominican republic.

The male barbie doll who recently announced his plans to undergo a feminine enhanced cosmetic surgery has revealed a video of what seems to be a successful Brazilian butt lift aftermath on his Instagram page on May 30, 2021.

He posted a short video lying helplessly in pain receiving intravenous fluid drips while wearing a surgical body shaper that revealed his newly acquired feminine curves.

Although he claimed his surgery was performed in the Caribbean country, background voices in the clip released by Bobrisky suggest otherwise, leaving his fans to assume the procedure may have been carried out in Lagos, Nigeria.

NANCY ISIME

Popular socialite and fitness enthusiast, Nancy Isime has been revealed to have acquired all her new body parts through cosmetic surgery rather than exercise as she would like us to believe.

This information was revealed when old photos of Nancy cropped up along with her surgery journey.

Many people were truly stunned to learn that their favourite fitness inspiration had actually cut corners to acquire her curves and bit backside, whilst they sweat up in the gym hoping for some sort of non-existent miracles.

The beautiful TV host and actress has unarguably always had a fit physique but she did have some work done in the recent past.

MERCY EKE

Mercy Eke’s bum and personality earned her the “queen of highlights” title. Many people even joked about her derriere being a separate housemate.

If you have ever wondered what Mercy looked like before her surgery, you’ve come to the right place.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke has debunked rumours of using surgery to enhance her backside.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, the BBNaija winner cum entrepreneur said she uses aphrodisiacs. Well, she can tell this lie to the kids. Pictures don’t lie.

NENGI HAMPSON

The light-skinned Bayelsa-born is known for her love triangle with Ozo on the BBN reality show.

The ex-housemate who left fans drooling because of her backside disclosed she had liposuction to enlarge her butt.

In an intimate conversation with Ozo last October, Nengi revealed she had the surgery because she was uncomfortable with her big stomach.

The reality TV finalist said the only regret she has is not blogging about her surgical procedure. After the revelation of her liposuction surfaced, Nengi received heavy backlash from the internet.

The former beauty Queen said she did not care and even advised women to change their bodies if they wanted to. She further said that the era of stigmatization against plastic bodies was over.

