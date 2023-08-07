“Top Security”: Dog climbs owners fence to secure his mansion (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A man bought a dog for security in his house, but the dog prefers to stay on top of the fence of the house. The man, John Nwa, was very angry when he saw the dog perching on the fence like a CCTV camera. People who saw the video believe that the dog was on the fence to observe the environment properly.

The TikTok video showed the dog perching on a high fence. From that height, the dog could see the environment like a camera.

However, John said he is uncomfortable with the dog sitting on the fence instead of watching the home.

He wrote: “The dog be feeling like Asake.” John referred to Asake’s viral song, Lonely At The Top, because of how the dog perched on the fence.

Some people defended the dog saying its position allows it to see what is coming properly.

@Last Born reacted: “Him dey observe area na.”

@Nancy Okah commented: “Him dey secure street on your behalf.”

@Creamypatsy said: “Security no do pass this one.”

@Ebony said: “My problem is say after climbing that fence he’ll still come bk home to eat where he did not sow.”