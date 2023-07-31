type here...
“I’ll not channel my energy on you anymore” – Tornado throws in the towel on beef with Afia Schwar

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Afia Schwar and Nana Tornado
Nana Tornado has given up on his age-long social media feud with Afia Schwarzenegger.

The animosity between the two personalities has grown uglier over the years with the duo constantly making staggering allegations and dropping incriminating videos against each other.

Their most recent clash was triggered by an alleged explicit video of Tornado sucking on another man’s manhood in the US.

The video which never emerged for all to see was allegedly in the possession of Afia who threatened to leak it.

Surprisingly, Afia admitted that she paid Tornado’s sexual partner to engage in the act with him and record the session.

According to Afia Schwar, she wanted to pay the socialite back for accusing her son James of being gay and threatening to release his bedroom videos on the internet.

In response to this, however, Tornado said it’s about time he disassociates himself from Afia Schwar due to the negativity attached to her personality.

He said he believes he’s done enormously well to stand up to her and crashed her for many years but the energy channeled towards their beef is not worth it anymore.

Despite previously vowing to fight her until his death in a generational feud that will be continued by his children, Tornado has now rescinded his decision.

Source:GHPage

