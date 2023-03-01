Rich Ghanaian Actress and Movie Producer, Tracey Boakye have stormed social media flaunting her exquisite casual outfit and expensive Fendi bag.

The mother of 2 has caught the attention of many people as she shared new photos of herself with the expensive Fendi Bag and her home in the USA.

In the photos shared, Tracey Boakye wore a white long-sleeved sweatshirt and a pair of white sweat trousers.

Tracey accessorized her all-white attire with a long red scarf with brown and black strips to create a beautiful design. She knows her combination.

She wore a pair of sneakers and a black cap to complement her white outfit.

Her beautiful Fendi bag, which cost over GH?13k, was wrapped around her left arm as she beamed with smiles in the pictures.

On the official Fendi website, the Fendi Nano Fendigraphy Hobo bag costs a whopping $1,290.00.

The Kumawood’s favourite actress in the same photo flaunted her house in the USA.

TAKE A LOOK