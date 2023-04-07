Tracey Boakye flaunts her newborn son’s American passport online

Tracey Boakye’s newborn son Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah is officially a citizen of the United States of America, the new mother has disclosed.

The Kumawood actress cum producer announced her baby’s citizenship status in a post on her Instagram Stories flaunting his newly issued American passport.

On 5 March 2023, Tracey Boakye announced the delivery of her bundle of joy through a series of posts she shared on her various social media pages.

The birth of their son in the United States made him eligible for birthright citizenship, also known as Jus Soli, which grants citizenship to anyone born within the US territory.

Ever since then, she has been regularly posting adorable pictures of the little angel who was born in America.

In the latest development, she shared a photo of the travel document and tagged her son’s Instagram handle which currently has almost 30,000 followers.

Little Akwasi is Tracey’s newborn baby second son and third child.

Excited fans have since been reposting the picture of the passport and the baby on their instastories.