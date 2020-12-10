- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and mother of two(2) Tracey Boakye has been sighted shedding tears and people are saying she is doing that because ‘Papa No’ lost the elections to Nana Akufo Addo.

Tracey Boakye and Mzbel prior to the elections were trending following their involvement with the former vice-president John Dramani Mahama.

Their fight brought a new term into the country ‘Papa No’ which is used to refer to men who sponsor women without being known in the open.

Checks revealed that the picture was actually taken on her birthday in January when some people surprised her at home to celebrate the day.